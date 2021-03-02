State lawmakers hold hearing with Dept. of L&I on Pa. unemployment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, state lawmakers held a hearing on the difficulties with unemployment in Pennsylvania.

State Representative Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny, Washington) says it’s hard to resolve unemployment issues during the pandemic.

She says it takes two to nine weeks for people to get an email response — and even more for the check.

“Can you all hear that I’m trying to get in touch with somebody at the Department of Labor and Industry? I have been all morning. I have been for 11 months. It brings me no pleasure to play you a busy signal but it’s frustrating,” Rep. Mihalek said during the Tuesday hearing.

Acting Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier says it’s unacceptable.

“I understand the frustration. We are working as quickly as we can to beef of your staffing to make sure that folks can get through on the phone lines,” Secretary Berrier said.

Berrier says the department’s contractors are working to hire more people as fast as they can.