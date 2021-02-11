State lawmakers hold third investigative hearing on election audits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers held another hearing on Thursday regarding Election audits as part of the investigative hearings on Pennsylvania’s election system.

Lawmakers questioned state and local officials in the third of 14 hearings. Topics included a previous audit of the voter rolls system and suggestions from one county official to possibly have mandatory hand counts after elections.

“The underlying objective of these hearings is to inform the public and this committee so we may facilitate election changes which ensure our voting process is designed to empower voters to select winners, not the process selecting winners,” Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin County) said.

Rep. Schemel also says there will be 11 more hearings to ensure proper legislative oversight in the state for future elections.