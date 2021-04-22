State Senator shares concern about York’s Mount Rose highway project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Long-simmering anger about a York County highway project has boiled over at the state Capitol.

“Last year, you shared with me that the Mount Rose Interchange keeps you up at night. I would think you’ve had a lot of sleepless nights since the last time we talked,” state Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said.

The Mount Rose Interchange project began in 2015 and was supposed to be completed three years later — but that didn’t happen.

Now, it has an “official” completion date of May 2021, with little sign that’ll happen.

“Driving up to Harrisburg this morning, I didn’t see any workers present. Driving up to Harrisburg over this last year, I haven’t seen many workers present,” Phillips-Hill said.

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian shared the state Senator’s concern.

“I cannot think of any other project within the state of Pennsylvania with these kinds of issues,” Gramian said.

Gramian also said the plan changed after the original contractor was acquired by a bigger company.