State Senator talks about the importance of remembering Desert Storm 30 years later

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Doug Mastriano was a Second Lieutenant during Operation Desert Storm in early 1991. He was a member of the Second Armored Cavalry out of Germany. He says there was some uncertainty when they arrived in Saudi Arabia.

“Sadam had been through eight years of war,” Mastriano said. “He has used chemical weapons against the Iranians, so we didn’t know what to expect.”

Mastriano says it is important people remember the commitment and sacrifice of the men and women who served in Desert Storm.

Mastriano says Pennsylvania lost a lot of dedicated men and women. He spoke about the 13 soldiers killed on February 25, 1991, after a rocket attack on a warehouse in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where members of the 14th Quartermaster Detachment out of Greensburg, Pennsylvania were sleeping.

Mastriano honored them during remarks on the Senate floor. “I read all of their names,” Mastriano said, “And I read the names of other lives lost because they fought for the freedoms that we have today.”