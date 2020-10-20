This Week in PA, Oct. 18, 2020: Gisele Fetterman, COVID-19 on the rise, the election

In this episode of This Week in Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Pa. lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, was verbally accosted in a grocery store parking lot. Dennis Owens speaks to Gisele on the show.

As temperatures fall, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The virus is surging and daily case counts are now routinely topping a thousand new infections. Taylor Tosheff tells us how Pennsylvania is responding.

And as the presidential race heats up ahead of the November 3, This Week in Pennsylvania gets a preview of each campaigns’ events here in the Midstate.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ