This Week in PA, Oct. 18, 2020: Gisele Fetterman, COVID-19 on the rise, the election

This Week in Pennsylvania
Posted: / Updated:

This Week in PA: 10/18/20, Part 1

This Week in PA: 10/18/20, Part 2

This Week in PA: 10/18/20, Part 3

This Week in PA: 10/18/20, Part 4

In this episode of This Week in Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Pa. lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, was verbally accosted in a grocery store parking lot. Dennis Owens speaks to Gisele on the show.

As temperatures fall, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The virus is surging and daily case counts are now routinely topping a thousand new infections. Taylor Tosheff tells us how Pennsylvania is responding.

And as the presidential race heats up ahead of the November 3, This Week in Pennsylvania gets a preview of each campaigns’ events here in the Midstate.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss