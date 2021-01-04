This Week in Pennsylvania: a look back at the 2020 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dennis Owens is joined by a team of journalists from across the state to discuss the events of 2020;
- Brad Bumsted, a newspaper writer for the Caucus in Lancaster, Pa.
- Sean Lafferty, an anchor for WJET in Erie, Pa.
- Andy Mehalshick, an investigative reporter from WBRE in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Pa.
- Maggie Smolka, an anchor from WTAJ in Altoona, Pa.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, for the second election in a row, Pa. put a candidate over the top in the electoral college.
