This Week in Pennsylvania: Analysts discuss Pa. rep.’s roles in Capitol insurrection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While there is hope and optimism around our newest president, the case is not closed on the last president.

Will the senate prosecute Donald Trump’s impeachment and are Republican lawmakers partially to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol?

Dennis Owens spoke to two Pa. Congress people in the middle of the fray.

Dan Meuser (R) says inciting a riot is a hard charge to prove and by the Dean’s Standard lots of Democrats should be charged for fanning the flames of last summer’s BLM riots across America.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss if Republican lawmakers should be held accountable for the insurrection.