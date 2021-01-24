This Week in Pennsylvania: Analysts discuss President Joe Biden for Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Joe Biden never misses an opportunity to say he was born in Scranton, but will his presidency be good or bad for his native state?

Dennis Owens spoke to several lawmakers about how Biden’s presidency will effect the Commonwealth.

On Inauguration Day Pa. Senator Pat Toomey congratulated Biden in a statement at noon.

By 6 p.m. he issued a statement critical of the President for halting the XL pipeline.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the meaning of Joe Biden’s presidency for Pa.