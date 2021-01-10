This Week in Pennsylvania: Analysts discuss the possibility of impeaching President Trump

Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the impeachment of Donald Trump.
After the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday lawmakers are discussing impeaching Trump or invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Trump only has two weeks of presidency left before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, which Trump has said he will not be attending.
If Trump is impeached he will not be able to run for president again in the future.
