This Week in Pennsylvania: analysts discuss the undecided Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the state senate race that’s not completely decided in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

Alleghany County is counting mail-in ballots that have been postmarked by election day but Westmoreland County is not counting those ballots.

If un-dated ballots count, Brewster wins by 80. If they’re tossed, Ziccarelli wins by 20.