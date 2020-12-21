This Week in Pennsylvania: analysts discuss the undecided Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the state senate race that’s not completely decided in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Alleghany County is counting mail-in ballots that have been postmarked by election day but Westmoreland County is not counting those ballots.
If un-dated ballots count, Brewster wins by 80. If they’re tossed, Ziccarelli wins by 20.
