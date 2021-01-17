This Week in Pennsylvania: Analysts interview former Pa. Senator Wagner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to interview former Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner (R).

Wagner says he currently cannot say he’s a candidate for any office in 2022 but he cares about Pa. and the state.

He thinks every corporation has a right to choose how they spend their money, whether they spend their money supporting candidates or not, and a consumer has just as much of a right to chose where to shop based on who the company supports.

Wagner fully believes there was election fraud in Pa., not only in the 2020 election but in other elections, but he never heard lawmakers tell supporters to attack the US Capitol so no one should be held accountable.

He believes everyone should find common ground instead of fighting.