This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Part 1: Wrap up of the week, including Governor Wolf’s rollout of a plan on how to re-open the economy, protesters rally at the Capitol frustrated at business shutdown orders, and the PLCB rolls out curbside pick up for wine and spirits.

Part 2: Encouraging words from US Senator Bob Casey and a debate about whether the anti shutdown protest, without social distancing and masks, should have happened in the first place.

Part 3: An interview with Secretary Teresa Miller, PA Department of Human Services, who is concerned about a decline in calls to Childline in this, Child Abuse Prevention Month. She also discusses new resources for those struggling to cope during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Part 4: Encouraging words from US Senator Pat Toomey and State Representative Ed Gainey discusses why he thinks Pennsylvania should send mail-in ballots to every registered voter ahead of the June 2 primary.