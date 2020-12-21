This Week in Pennsylvania: Better late than never with Senator Jim Brewster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Jim Brewster (D) joins Dennis Owens seven weeks after the 2020 Election but the same week that the Secretary of State certified his win.
Brewster says it’s been a long few months but it’s nice to have closure despite the outstanding issues on the other side.
Senator Brewster will be sworn in on January 5 and on January 8 there will be a federal court case regarding mail in ballots.
TOP STORIES
- Congress agrees on COVID-19 stimulus bill, McConnell says
- Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, CDC advisers say
- Second stimulus checks: Breakthrough clears way for deal with $600 payments
- Harrisburg I-83 lane restrictions begin this weekend, expect major delays for holiday travel
- Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize