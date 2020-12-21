This Week in Pennsylvania: Better late than never with Senator Jim Brewster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Jim Brewster (D) joins Dennis Owens seven weeks after the 2020 Election but the same week that the Secretary of State certified his win.

Brewster says it’s been a long few months but it’s nice to have closure despite the outstanding issues on the other side.

Senator Brewster will be sworn in on January 5 and on January 8 there will be a federal court case regarding mail in ballots.