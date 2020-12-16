This Week in Pennsylvania: Dec. 13

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:

  • Governor Wolf orders another statewide shutdown
  • Hospitals running out of occupancy space due to COVID-19 surge
  • President Trump election lawsuits rejected by SCOTUS

Mike Kelly appeared on the show to discuss his mail in ballot lawsuit. He didn’t gain much ground in the courts, but some say he is leading the way for a push up the ballot in Pennsylvania in the coming years.

The analysts joined the show to discuss the Mike Kelly lawsuit, as well as Governor Wolf’s shutdown and more.

