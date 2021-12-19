This Week In Pennsylvania: Dec. 19

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about the preliminary maps that will determine boundaries for the State House and Senate seats. He will also talk about Allison Beam stepping down as the Acting Health Secretary

Owens will then talk to David Thornburgh, who is the President and CEO of Seventy, which has been a redistricting watchdog. He will also talk to Mark Nordenberg, chair of the legislative reapportionment committee.

Owens will then talk to analysts Chris Nicholas and David Dix.

All this and more on Dec 19’s This Week in Pennslyvania. Watch all four parts in the video player above!