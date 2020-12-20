This Week in Pennsylvania: Dec. 20

This Week in Pennsylvania

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:

  • The first winter storm of the season sends EMS crews scrambling in Pittsburg and leaves lots of folks stranded in Clinton County.
  • The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Pennsylvania and healthcare workers start to give it out.
  • The electoral college met in Harrisburg to fulfill it’s historic chore and seal the deal for Joe Biden.

