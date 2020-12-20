This Week in Pennsylvania: Dec. 20

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- The first winter storm of the season sends EMS crews scrambling in Pittsburg and leaves lots of folks stranded in Clinton County.
- The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Pennsylvania and healthcare workers start to give it out.
- The electoral college met in Harrisburg to fulfill it’s historic chore and seal the deal for Joe Biden.
TOP STORIES
- Watch Live: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize
- Dog rescued from dumpster in Carlisle, police officer might adopt him
- Harrisburg woman remembered, 1-year-old daughter recovering after I-81 crash
- Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,834 new cases, 548,489 total as of Dec. 19, 2020