This Week in Pennsylvania: Dec. 27

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- Businesses across the state are defying Governor Wolf’s closure orders, arguing big box stores and malls are still open despite Christmas crowds
- From being a colonel to the 4th female Pa. State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity comes to Harrisburg
- The 2020 elections were a win for women everywhere
- Pa. Move Over Law urges drivers to watch out for those working along roads
- January 8 is a significant date because one person can save up to eight lives when they’re an organ donor
TOP STORIES
- Truck playing audio ‘similar’ to that in Nashville explosion shuts down highway in Tennessee
- Water main break in Pa. floods three streets, damages several homes
- Identification of Nashville explosion suspect confirmed, suspect under investigation
- 6 officers recognized for evacuating residents before downtown Nashville explosion