This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- The Pa. Department of Health announced that some providers accidentally administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second doses, as first doses.
- The Health Department announced Friday it’s cutting back on the number of vaccine providers and focusing only on larger distributors.
- New York’s Attorney General recently released a scathing audit suggesting that Governor Andrew Cuomo under-reported nursing home deaths. Pennsylvania Republicans are now calling for a similar probe in this state.
- Inmates in some of Pennsylvania’s prisons have begun to get the coronavirus vaccine.
- PennDOT announced a major bridge toll proposal that would affect heavily traveled roadways across the state. It says it’s short $8.1 billion to repair bridges and highways and they’re looking at nine bridges across pa. right now.
- Former President Donald Trump avoided a conviction in his second impeachment trial and his defense team had a Pa. connection, including the former Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor. Castor insisted that the purpose of an impeachment trial was to oust a sitting president, not a private citizen and the entire thing was a political theatre for Democrats.
- Pa. Senator Pat Toomey was one of seven Republicans who voted to Convict Trump, saying it was his conscience and felt the prosecution made its case that Trump incited the riot and mayhem that occurred in the US Capitol on January 6. That angered many Republicans in the state, including the York County GOP which voted to censure Toomey for his lack of loyalty to the former president and failure to acknowledge GOP frustration over the election.