This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 28

(NEXSTAR) - With the White House Press Room overtaken by the Biden administration and his Twitter account on lockdown, former President Donald Trump has been relatively quiet in the month since his departure from the Oval Office. That could change Sunday.

The 45th president is due to speak this weekend at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, more commonly known as CPAC. The annual three-day summit of conservatism is already underway, but you have to scroll all the way to the end of the CPAC agenda to find Mr. Trump, who is set to close out the event with the final address. He is scheduled to take the stage at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.