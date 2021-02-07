This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 7

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- Governor Wolf’s budget address was a day late because of snow and pre-recorded because of the pandemic. It’s an aggressive spending plan that would give a lot more to schools, and Republicans complained cost taxpayers a lot more in the process.
- Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State resigned this week after her office bungled a Constitutional Amendment that would’ve given victims of childhood sexual abuse the right to sue their perpetrators even if the statute of limitations had run out.
- There’s an emergency Constitutional Amendment that’s designed for major emergencies that threaten the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth. It requires just 30, not 90 days of advertisement, but it has a higher standard and requires a two-thirds majority vote from both the house and the senate.
- For much of the week, rankings had Pa. in the bottom five states in its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Wolf and lawmakers of both parties in the house and senate said that’s not good enough. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam, who’s only been on the job a few weeks, blamed the federal government for not supplying enough doses.
- The Dept. of Health has been telling Pa. residents to call its hotline to answer questions about where and when to get a vaccine. Our Hannah Brandt took them up on the offer.
- The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins this week in the US Senate with a few Pa. connections.
- Former House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody of Allegheny County was chosen by new Minority Leader Joanna McClinton to serve on the gaming control board. Dermody had appointed Santoni to the job and now bumps him off the 7-person board. Dermody was defeated on election day in an upset by Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso