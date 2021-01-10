This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 10

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:

  • Protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt congress from certifying President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win. Capitol Police were overwhelmed as protestors took over the building. Four people died during the riot, including a man from Schuylkill County, Pa. Many people blame President Donald Trump for the violence and want him out now.
  • Pennsylvania helped decide the vote for Biden and it was Pennsylvania pushing to derail his presidency. Fourteen keystone Republicans, including Scott Perry, officially objected to Pa.’s electoral votes.
  • Lawmakers believe it was Republican rhetoric over the past four years that caused the violence in D.C., and now Republicans like Senator Pat Toomey are denouncing Trump and accepting Biden.
  • Before protestors stormed the capitol, Governor Tom Wolf had harsh words for those that questioned the election results in Pa., calling the attempt to overturn the election results “disgraceful.”
  • The Pa. Department of Health confirmed the first case of the new, more contagious, coronavirus strain in a patient within Dauphin County.
  • The Department of Health announced it is safe for students to return to the classroom beginning on Jan. 25.
  • Thursday a state court threw out Marsy’s Law in Pennsylvania.
  • State Representative Mike Reese passed away at the age of 42 on Jan. 2 due to a brain aneurysm weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

