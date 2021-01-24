This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 24

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- For the second time, a Pa.-born man with the initials J.B. has been sworn in as president. Joe Biden took the oath this week. Security was heavy in Washington D.C., crowds were not. James Buchanan was Pa.’s only other president. Biden stressed the need for unity and bringing a fractured county together amidst pandemic, racial unrest, and a deep partisan divide. Biden was born in Scranton.
- Wednesday began with Donald Trump in the White House. He refused to attend the inauguration, being the first president since Andrew Jackson to skip the tradition. Trump flew to Florida Wednesday morning and gave brief remarks without ever mentioning President Joe Biden by name.
- Pennsylvania swore in a new auditor general this week and made history in the process. Tim Defoor (R) is the first person of color elected to a statewide row office as auditor general. Defoor says he will hold state government accountable for how it spends its citizen’s tax dollars, and says partisan politics will have no influence in his office.
- Stacy Garrity (R) was sworn in as state treasurer on Tuesday. She won the election in what may have been the largest election upset in 2020. She defeated Democratic Incumbent Joe Torsella.
- Pa.’s Health Secretary has been poached by the Biden Administration, leaving the state without a captain during a pandemic. Dr. Rachel Levine was named to be the U.S.’s Assistant Secretary of Health. Gov. Wolf said he’s proud of the job she did for Pa. Republican Senator Judy Ward isn’t so sure nothing Pa.’s vaccine rollout has been slow and there were a staggering number of nursing home deaths on Levine’s watch.
- On Friday Gov. Wold said he intends to nominate his current Deputy Chief of Staff Alison Beam to serve as Pa.’s Secretary of Health. He also named Dr. Wendy Braund as Interm Acting Physician General. Both positions were held by Dr. Levine.
- The state expanded who can get the COVID-19 vaccine to include anyone over 65 and people at higher risk this week. But just because more Pennsylvanians are now eligible doesn’t mean they’re able to get their shot. Daniel Hamburg reports about the frustration with the slow vaccine rollout.
- The election is over, Joe Biden is the president, but dissecting the election will continue for quite some time. The House State Government Committee held the first of what it promises will be 14 hearings this week. GOP Lawmakers say they want a top to bottom analysis. Democrats argue the elections were free and fair. they’re more interested in blaming Republican lawmakers who objected to Pa.’s election and fanned the flames of unrest.
- We remember State Senator Dave Arnold (R) of Lebanon County who passed away last week after battling brain cancer. Arnold, the former DA of Lebanon County, was 49. He leaves behind a wife and daughter. Our condolences to his family, friends, and constituents.