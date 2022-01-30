This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 30

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the Commonwealth Court deemed Act 77 as unconstitutional and how Governor Wolf is promising to keep vetoing bills that loosen gun laws.

Owens will then sit down with Carla Sands, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate.

He will then sit down with analysts Chris Nicholas and Pete Shelly.

All this and more on Jan. 30’s episode of This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the player above!