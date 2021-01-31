This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 31

On This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens:
- Republicans in the legislature are pushing a constitutional amendment to limit a governor’s emergency powers to 21 days. After that, they would have to get approval from the legislature to extend it. GOP lawmakers feel they’ve been cut out of the process as the Wolf Administration closed business, mandated masks, and restricted travel.
- Gov. Wolf will virtually give his budget address on Tuesday. His legislative priorities include increasing the minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana, and funding for businesses ravaged by COVID, and workforce development funded by a tax on Marcellus Shale Natural Gas Drillers.
- Gov. Wolf blamed the federal government for a lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply. It should be noted that other states are dealing with the same federal government and are outperforming the Commonwealth. There are reports of Pennsylvanians visiting New Jersey, West Virginia, and Maryland to get their shots.
- At a committee hearing on Tuesday, Republicans Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) and Dawn Keefer (R-York, Cumberland) were unmasked. Diamond is unapologetic.
- Harrisburg Area Republican Congressman Scott Perry was named in a New York Times report as trying to orchestrate the overthrow of former President Trump’s acting attorney general. The story alleges Perry arranged a meeting between Trump and Justice Department Lawyer Jeffrey Clark because Clark supported Trump’s stolen election narrative and if installed he’d aggressively challenge the Biden victory. Ultimately staffers threatened to resign so the plug was pulled on the plot, according to the times.
- Republican Senator Pat Toomey was one of five GOP members to break rank and vote for an impeachment trial in the senate. He called that constitutional but then said “it’s very likely the president will not be convicted.”
- The special election to fill the seat of Lebanon State Senator Dave Arnold will be primary election day, May 18. Arnold died earlier this month after a battle with brain cancer.