(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this edition, Dennis Owens recaps Gov. Wolf’s compromise for voter ID, redistricting, Fulton County’s voting machine decertification, and more.

Dennis will also interview U.S. Senate candidates Carla Sands (R) and Val Arkoosh (D).

All this and more, on This Week in Pennsylvania.