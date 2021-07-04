This Week in Pennsylvania: July 4 Pt. 1

This Week in Pennsylvania

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

This week’s edition features a recap of the release of Bill Cosby, the legislation being introduced in response to the ruling, Doug Mastriano’s newest plan for a Pa. audit, Gov. Wolf’s latest vetoes, and more.

This week’s edition will also feature an interview with Pa. Senator and Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Vincent Hughes (D – Montgomery and Philadelphia).

All this and more, on This Week in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss