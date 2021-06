(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS/WHTM) — It's time to check the freezer. Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several shrimp products after the FDA tested and found Salmonella in a sample of frozen cooked shrimp.

Shrimp brand names including: Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, 365, and Meijer have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.