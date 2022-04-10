(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this weeks’ episode, Owens will talk about how Pennsylvania has been labeled one of the top states in the nation for banned books, and how rural areas of the state will be getting better access to high-speed internet.

He will then speak to State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta of Philidelphia, who is running in the democratic primary for U.S Senate.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

