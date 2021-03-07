This Week in Pennsylvania: March 7

This Week in Pennsylvania featured a hot week for the COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson was granted emergency approval by the FDA for their COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is unique in that it only takes one shot to be fully vaccinated, different from both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which require two.

Governor Wolf launced a plan to get every teacher in the state vaccinated by the end of March, using the newly-authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine to help jumpstart the plan. Wolf acknowledged that the use of a single shot was what made the plan possible.

Dennis Owens also discusses the COVID-19 relief bill, nursing homes, and more.

