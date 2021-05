(WHTM) — In part 2 of This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens gives us a 60-second look at the ballot questions for this week’s primaries, then interviews Pa. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid.

Questions asked include those ballot questions and the impacts on Pa., Tuesday’s primaries and their importance, and a look back on the 2020 election.

All this and more in Part 2 of This Week in Pennsylvania.