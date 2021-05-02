This Week in Pennsylvania: May 2 Pt. 1

On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the COVID-19 uptick in Pennsylvania.

He also reports on the news that broke this week that at least 72,000 Pennsylvanian’s may have had their data leaked from a company that was hired to handle contact tracing in the state.

The 2020 Census numbers were released this week, and Pennsylvania’s growth isn’t as rapid as other states, which is causing the state to lose 1 seat in the House and 1 Electoral College vote.

This and more on part one of This Week in Pennsylvania.