(WHTM) — In the final part of This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens shares a special story for Mother’s Day.

He shares the fact that for the first time in the history of the Pa. State House of Representatives, a mother and son are serving together.

He caught up with Reps. Ryan and Milou Mackenzie and more in part four of This Week in Pennsylvania.

