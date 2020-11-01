This Week in Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2020
In the first part of This Week in Pennsylvania, the state is telling residents to mail in those mail-in ballots, President Trump continues to put the full-court press on Pa. days ahead of the election, and we have both Republican and Democratic candidates for state treasurer on the show.
In part two, Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, talks to ABC27’s Dennis Owens, fracking takes center stage in the presidential race, and we speak to our political analysts about the Nov. 1 Election.
