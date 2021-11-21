This Week in Pennsylvania: Nov. 21

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s edition Dennis recaps the school mask mandate which is ending on Dec. 4. how republican lawmakers want to voters to amend the constitution to limit the governor’s power, how Republican lawmakers are pushing back on PennDOT’s plan to toll bridges in Pa., and more.

Dennis will also sit down with Senator Jake Corman, as well as analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

All this and more on Nov. 21’s This Week in Pennslyvania. Watch all four parts in the video player above!