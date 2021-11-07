This Week in Pennsylvania: Nov. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens covers the hot topics in Pa. policy and politics with the help of analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

In this week’s edition, Owens recaps Tuesday’s election night; Governor Wolf’s violation of Pennsylvania’s election law; the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11; Congressman Fred Keller’s proposed legislation to stop the federal vaccine mandate from taking effect; a look ahead at the 2022 Pennsylvania governor race; and more.

All this and more on Oct. 31’s This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the video player, above!