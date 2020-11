On the Nov. 8 episode of This Week in Pennsylvania, President Trump tweets and his campaign sues to stop the count after Election day, with Governor Wolf responding and reassuring Pennsylvania’s that he will “fight like hell” to ensure every vote is counted. ABC27’s Dennis Owens hosts this episode of This Week in Pa.

In addition, Owens highlights the roadblocks President Trump faces with his chance at re-election in 2020 and the positive results for the Pa. GOP in the Nov. 3 election.