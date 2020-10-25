This Week in Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2020

In the first part of this weekend’s This Week in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama takes shots at current President Donald Trump to promote what he hopes will be future president Joe Biden. Then, we go to Erie where Trump was once again in Pennsylvania rallying the troops. Finally, the top republican in the senate bids adieu to his colleagues. We’ll hear Joe Scarnati’s farewell remarks.

Coming up in the second part of the show, Vice President Mike Pence was in Pennsylvania twice in the last week. On Monday he was at the Capital City Airport to make the case for four more years in the white house. Then, Dennis speaks to Republican attorney general candidate Heather Heidelbaugh before wrapping up this week’s show.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ