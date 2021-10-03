This Week in Pennsylvania: Oct. 3 Pt. 1

(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens covers the hot topics in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s edition, Dennis recaps the Department of Health’s push for students and teachers to get vaccinated; a voting rights protection act that passed out of committee and now heads for the full House; a proposed school mask mandate legislation that would allow parents/guardians to opt their children out, and more.

Dennis also sits down with Tim DeFoor, Pennsylvania Auditor General, for an interview with the help of analysts Chris Nicholas and J.J. Abbott.

All this and more on This Week in Pennsylvania.