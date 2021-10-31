This Week in Pennsylvania: Oct. 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens covers the hot topics in Pa. policy and politics with the help of analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

In this week’s edition, Owens recaps the Pa. supreme court candidate’s negative ads; Gov. Wolf and Democrats renewing their call for common-sense gun reform in Pennsylvania; the passing of a package of bills out of House State Government Committee in order to crack down on lobbyists; and more.

Then, Owens sits down for an interview with Kevin Brobson, the Republican supreme court candidate. Brobson is from the central part of the state and is the president judge of the Commonwealth Court.

All this and more on Oct. 31’s This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the video player, above!