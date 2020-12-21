This Week in Pennsylvania: PEMA director grades Pa’s performance on first winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania Dennis Owens spoke with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) director, Randy Padfield, following the first storm of the season.

Padfield says the state faired well in a response perspective and communication was effective.

In Clinton County 66 vehicles were stuck in a pile-up, leaving two dead, according to Padfield it took a significant amount of time to clean up but there are response procedures in place for accidents like these.

