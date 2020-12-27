This Week in Pennsylvania: Pennsylvanians have voted, but who for?

Over a month after the election, there is still confusion over who won the state senate seat in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

It certainly appears Democrat Jim Brewster defeated Republican Nicole Ziccarelli for a Senate seat.

The issue in question is mail-in ballots without dates. The directions said voters should sign and date their ballots. Allegheny counted undated ones. Westmoreland did not.

If un-dated ballots count, Brewster wins by 80. If they’re tossed, Ziccarelli wins by 20.