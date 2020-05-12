This Week in Pennsylvania: Reopening, defying governor’s orders

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The state begins cautious re-opening, unemployment compensation is still a mess as jobless numbers soar, Congressman Fred Keller discusses transfer of federal prisoners and President Trump’s chances in PA.

A state representative uses the term Nazi in a committee hearing to describe the Wolf Administration’s lack of transparency. He was criticized widely but he comes on our show to explain.

State Treasurer Joe Torsella talks about the effects of COVID-19 on the state coffers.

We talk with the Executive Director of the Lottery about revenue projections amid Coronavirus.