This Week in Pennsylvania: Reopening economy, stimulus money, mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Wrap up of the week including slowly re-opening the economy and the continued struggles for the Unemployment Compensation system to keep up with the demand. Also, allegations of campaign finance wrongdoing lodged against Auditor General Eugene DePasquale who is running for congress.

Auditor General calls for more oversight of stimulus money flowing from Washington DC into the state to ensure that small businesses are getting their fair share. US Senator Pat Toomey talks about where that 4 trillion dollars is coming from.

Our analysts are back! We discuss mail-in ballots, allegations of wrongdoing by DePasquale and signs that Toomey may be running for governor.

Golf courses start to get back to normal.