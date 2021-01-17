This Week in Pennsylvania: Scott Wagner talks insurrection, Trump and Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner (R) joins Dennis Owens.

Wagner says he’s been busy with his business enterprises and working behind the scenes in some political races.

Wagner, a Trump supporter, believes President Trump has done many great things over the past four years including the China tariffs and his Supreme Court picks but says everyone who broke into the Capitol Building during the insurrection should be held accountable.

Wagner says he can’t comment on how Governor Wolf is handling the pandemic because he doesn’t have the numbers but believes we need to talk about other problems besides COVID like drug overdoses and suicide.