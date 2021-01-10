This Week in Pennsylvania: Senator Mastriano in D.C. for protest

This Week in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) was at the Trump rally on Wednesday, he even organized a bus trip to go down to Washington D.C. to protest the election.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the calls for Mastriano to resign.

Mastriano denies partaking in any violence or entering the capitol building.

Republicans in the senate say as long as he did not enter the capitol or do anything illegal they will continue to back Mastriano.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss