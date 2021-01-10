This Week in Pennsylvania: Senator Mastriano in D.C. for protest

State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) was at the Trump rally on Wednesday, he even organized a bus trip to go down to Washington D.C. to protest the election.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the calls for Mastriano to resign.

Mastriano denies partaking in any violence or entering the capitol building.

Republicans in the senate say as long as he did not enter the capitol or do anything illegal they will continue to back Mastriano.