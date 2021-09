(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the latest in Pa. policy and politics, with this week focused on the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

In this edition, Dennis recaps the events of 20 years ago in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and how it affected Pa. government.

He’ll also sit down with Governor Mark Schweiker, who took over when then Gov. Tom Ridge was appointed to the federal government.

All this and more on This Week in Pennsylvania.