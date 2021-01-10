This Week in Pennsylvania: swearing-in ceremony at Pa. Capitol goes sideways

Tuesday at the Pennsylvania state capitol pro-Trump demonstrators demanded the election results be decertified while anti-Trump supporters protested on the other side.

Inside the state capitol building Democrats were upset that Senator Jim Brewster wasn’t sworn in pending a legal challenge to his election.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was ousted by Republicans who were angry at him with how he was handling the chamber. Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman took the gavel and began swearing in members.

Off-camera Senator Anthony Williams (D) from Philadelphia starts to shout, saying “there is nothing about this day that is appropriate.”

Brewster left the rostrum to diffuse the situation, allowing others to be sworn in, while he still believes he won the election.

Analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas join Dennis Owens to discuss the contested seat between Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli.