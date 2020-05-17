This Week in Pennsylvania: Trump visits PA, civil disobedience, nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Governor Wolf’s shutdown orders get heat from the president, who comes to PA, and protesters, who come to the Capitol steps. But Tom Wolf pushes back threatening fines, licenses and a withholding of federal funds for counties that disobey his order. The state also reminds counties and businesses that their insurance may not hold up if they break the law. We talk to the insurance commissioner about that.

As nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians file for unemployment, the system continues to struggle to keep up with the crush. We’ll take a closer look at the latest plan to bring relief, and money, to those who need it most.

Nursing homes and long term care facilities have been brutalized by Coronavirus, with nearly 70 percent of the deaths. We talk to Adam Marles, President and CEO of LeadingAge PA, a senior living advocacy group about the pandemic and what more needs to be done to protect the most vulnerable among us.

We talk to Pa Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty about a first-in-the-nation program that is educating judges about people living with autism so they can better understand that segment of the population that appears before them in court. We also take you to a special birthday party for a 100-year-old Perry County woman.