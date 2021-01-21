Three years in the making: Pa. DHS releases Racial Equity Report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A powerful report came out on Thursday about racial inequities in various parts of the system in Pennsylvania.

The department of human services found, after a three year study, that there is systemic racism in the judicial system, the child welfare system, and in job placement programs.

Pa. DHS Secretary Teresa Miller says change is underway, and she promises continual focus on this.

“If we’re going to make progress in this area, we really have to focus intentionally on it, and we can’t stop focusing on it because these disparities are enormous,” Miller said.

Secretary Miller says her report even found issues in her own department, with a lack of diversity in leadership roles.