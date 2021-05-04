To-go cocktails looking to take next step to stay put in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee passed a bill to make cocktails to-go permanent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Pennsylvania’s hospitality businesses, and it will take years for them to recover,” David Wojnar, senior vice president of the distilled spirits council of the U.S., said.

“Cocktails to-go has proven to be a vital part of survival during COVID-19 for Pennsylvania businesses, and making this measure permanent will only provide increased stability in the future,” Wojnar said. “We thank the House Liquor Control committee for moving this measure forward and encourage the full House to take up and pass this bill as soon as possible.”

More than 30 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go as a COVID economic relief measure. Pennsylvania now looks to join Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia and Washington D.C. in making these measures permanent.

The bill now needs to be passed by the full House for it to go through the next steps of consideration.